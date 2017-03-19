Sri Lanka lost the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh on Sunday levelling the two-match series 1-1. Dilruwan Perera (50, 174b, 4x6) and Suranga Lakmal (42, 48b, 4x4) picked up from where they left off on day four but the home team bundled out for 319 with Bangladesh requiring 191 runs to win on the final day.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up four wickets including the wicket of the dangerous Dimuth Karunaratne (126, 244b, 4x10, 6x1). Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets and Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam picked up a wicket each in the second innings.

Tamim Iqbal (82, 125b, 4x7, 6x1) put on a strong performance with the bat as he did in the first innings but Soumya Sarkar (10, 26b, 4x2) who scored 61 in the first innings failed to deliver. Bangladesh had a slight batting collapse as Imrul Kayes (0, 1b) got out for a duck and Al Hasan (15, 43b, 4x1) also failed to deliver after his score of 116 in the first innings.

Despite loss of wickets in quick succession, Iqbal's 82 and Shabbir Rahman's 41(76b, 4x5) proved to be enough for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim (22, 45b 4x1) and Mosaddek Hossain (13, 28b, 4x2) along with Mehedi Hasan Miraz (2, 2b) managed to score the remaining runs as Bangladesh reached the target with relative ease.

Perera and Rangana Herath were the only two bowlers for Sri Lanka to pick up wickets in the second innings and both claimed three wickets each.

Scorecard

Sri Lanka: 338 and 319

Bangladesh: 467 and 191/6 in 57.5 overs

Bangladesh won by four wickets.

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Sri Lanka: 1-57 Tharanga (14.1 overs), 2-143 Mendis (44.6 overs), 3-165 Chandimal (50.2 overs), 4-176 Gunaratne (53.4 overs), 5-177 de Silva( 54.6 overs), 6-190 Dickwella (59.1 overs), 7-217 Karunaratne (81.3 overs), 8-238 Herath (91.2 overs), 9-318 Perera (112.4 overs), 10-319 Lakmal (113.2 overs)

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Bangladesh: 1-22 Soumya Sarkar (7.5 overs), 2-22 Imrul Kayes (7.6 overs), 3-131 Tamim Iqbal (36.5 overs), 4-143 Sabbir Rahman (40.5 overs), 5-162 Shakib Al Hasan (48.1 overs), 6-189 Mosaddek Hossain (57.2 overs)

Bowling: second innings: Bangladesh: Subashis Roy 16-4-36-0, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 24-0-71-1, Mustafizur Rahman 23-3-78-3, Shakib Al Hasan 36.2- 9-74-4, Mosaddek Hossain 3-0 -10-0, Taijul Islam 11-1-38-1

Bowling: second innings: Sri Lanka: Dilruwan Perera 22-1-59-3, Rangana Herath 24.5-2-75-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-7-0, Lakshan Sandakan 6-1-34-0, Suranga Lakmal 2-0-7-0, Asela Gunaratne 1-0-4-0