Sylhet Sixers enjoyed a wonderful start to their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 campaign, winning their first three matches, but results are not going well of late. They have suffered three losses and one match was abandoned due to rain.

The Sixers will be keen to get back to winning ways as they face Rangpur Riders at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday, November 20. They lost to Rajshahi Kings on Friday, and with the team having a two-day rest, one expects them to be fresh and fired up for this encounter.

To a certain extent, the team is highly dependent on Upul Tharanga's exploits at the top, but the Sri Lankan has failed in his last two matches. The left-hander, who started BPL 2017 with three half centuries, has to get back to his scoring ways. Besides Tharanga, other players such as Sabbir Rahman needs to contribute strongly.

If Sixers have struggled of late, Riders have been one of the the worst teams in BPL 2017. They have only won one match and lost three. As a result, they are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

With both teams not having played good cricket recently, they are aware of the need to improve upon their performances to collect two important points.

Despite possessing some experienced T20 players in their ranks, the Riders have not been able to impress in 2017. Brendon McCullum, Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, led by the experienced Mashrafe Mortaza, need to shine in Dhaka today.

With such match-winners, Riders have it in them to surge up the points table and challenge other teams in BPL 2017. The time is ripe for Riders to start winning, else it might be too late.

Where to watch live

Sylhet Sixers versus Rangpur Riders is scheduled for 6 pm local time (5:30 pm IST). Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: No coverage.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV Online

England: Free Sports