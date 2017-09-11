The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a brief vacation to star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, as per his request. The 30-year-old cricketer had written to his country's cricket governing body asking for a six-month sabbatical.

Although he has not be granted a total six months of leave, Shakib will miss the Bangladesh tour of South Africa, beginning later this September.

Too much cricket has made Shakib take the decision. Quickly takes us to address another burning question: Should the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) try doing the same for India's cricketers. The scheduling is nothing but crazy. Check the India cricket schedule for the rest of 2017.

Too much cricket is even leading to viewer fatigue!

Mahmudhullah fills Shakib's boots for South Africa vs Bangladesh cricket series

"Shakib has formally written to the Board with the request for some time off from Test cricket temporarily due to the demands placed on him physically and mentally from playing continuously in recent times," mentioned Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of the BCB, on Monday.

"While he remains very important to the Bangladesh team in all formats, especially in Test cricket, the Board nevertheless acknowledges Shakib's need for a rest and has decided to keep him out of the Test squad for the Tour of South Africa 2017.

"We hope that this break will help him overcome any exhaustion and he will return stronger and will continue to contribute for the Bangladesh team in the same way he has been doing for the last decade."

Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah has been called as the replacement for Shakib in the upcoming Test series against the Proteas.

Full squad of Bangladesh for the series: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mominul Haque

Bangladesh, who drew 1-1 against Australia in a two-match Test series at home, have two gruelling tours coming against South Africa and Sri Lanka. The BCB Tigers play two Test matches, three ODIs and two T20Is against the Proteas, while the schedule for the Lankan tour isn't out yet.

Time for the BCCI, too, to act and give that much-needed rest to everyone

India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri reportedly has mentioned that his men should get a breather from the BCCI for the crazy scheduling of the cricket matches. Virat Kohli's men, fresh off a historic series victory in Sri Lanka, take on Australia, New Zealand and Srilanka (yet again) later this year.

"Such tight scheduling gives the players little time to recuperate. The international calendar is so tight these days and it's not only the matches that take a toll on players' body, but the long flights and travelling. Shastri has requested us to look into it, as he believes it would help players to recover faster," the Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying, last week.

"England and Australia give enough gaps between series and the BCCI too should have a plan where players can get a decent break and recover better. Otherwise, everyone is happy with the way how BCCI is taking care of its players."

Shastri has reportedly vented his proposal in front of the BCCI and the Committee of Administrators. It is being claimed that apart from the coach, certain players in the dressing room too want the BCCI to manage the scheduling in a more organised way henceforth.