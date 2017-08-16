The makers of A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, have released the new song video Bandook Meri Laila. While the song has some peppy music and lyrics, it is the sizzling chemistry between the two stars that grab much attention.

A Gentleman's new song Bandook Meri Laila was unveiled at a venue in the suburbs of Mumbai. The song has been well received and had instantly struck a chord with the people who had witnessed it.

Bandook Meri Laila is a song power packed with stunts and action. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's hot romance is the highpoint of the song. Jacqueline Fernandez is at her splendid best and Sidharth Malhotra looks uber cool while pulling off some action moves in the song.

Sidharth Malhotra has turned rapper for the first time with 'Bandook Meri Laila' and on the other hand, Jacqueline is looking sensuous and ravishingly hot in the song.The song is touted to be the steamiest song of the year.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track has been penned down by Vayu. Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & DK and is all set to release on August 25. Watch the song video here: