Sinish's Balloon is the latest addition to the long-list of horror movies made in Kollywood in recent years. The movie stars Jai and Anjali, the rumoured real-life couple, in the leads. Janani Iyer plays an important role in the flick, which also has Chandini Tamilarasan, Yogi Babu and others in the cast.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. His 'Neenga Shut Up Pannunga,' a catch phrase made famous by actress Oviya during her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, has struck a chord with the viewers. The title track too has won the hearts.

R Saravanan has handled the cinematography, while Ruben has edited the flick.

The movie is rumoured to be inspired by Hollywood film It, a screen-adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel of the same name. The creepy clowns and the balloons apparently have significance in the storyline just as in the English flick.

Moreover, the director has himself admitted that his work is inspired by a lot of films. Hence, it would not be a surprise if people discover similarities between the two films.

