Director Pavan Mallela's Telugu movie Balakrishnudu starring Nara Rohit, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Krishnan, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

Balakrishnudu is a romance-action film with a good dose of comedy. Raja Kolusu has penned the script for the movie which is set against faction backdrop. The movie has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours 22 minutes.

B Mahendra Babu, Musunuru Vamsi and Sri Vinod Nandamuri have bankrolled the film under the banners Saraschandrikaa Visionary Motion Pictures and MayaBazar Movies

Balakrishnudu story: Balu (Naara Rohit) is an orphan who is raised by Ranghunandan Yadav (Kota Srinivasa Rao) He is a free-spirited young guy and his highest priority in life is to earn money. His lust for money lands him in trouble and his love life with Aadhya (Regina Cassandra) is also twisted. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Balakrishnudu is a typical masala entertainer, which has nothing new or fresh to offer in terms of the story. Some action, romance and comedy sequences keep you engaged in the first half of the movie. The second half is also equally entertaining and engaging, say the viewers.

Performances: Naara Rohit has delivered a good performance, which is the highlight of Balakrishnudu. Regina Cassandra has done justice to her role. Prudhvi and Srinivasa Reddy's hilarious comedy is another attraction of the film. Ramya Krishnan, Ajay and Kota Srinivasa Rao have also done a decent job, say the filmgoers.

Technical: The movie has good production values, and cinematography and action choreography are the main attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Balakrishnudu movie review live updates: We bring to you some viewers verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

#Balakrishnudu 1st half entertaining with #NaraRohith's mass appeal, sizzling @ReginaCassandra, hilarious Prudhvi & well penned dialogues

#Prudhvi's comedy will be major highlight of #NaraRohit's #Balakrishnudu Movie

