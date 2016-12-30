Scriptwriter K Vijayendra Prasad, who is known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali, is gearing up to release his next directorial venture, titled, Srivalli in January 2017.

Besides scriptwriting, K Vijayendra Prasad has also directed the Telugu movies like Arthanghi (1996), Sri Krishna (2006) and Rajanna (2011). He is making his comeback to direction after five years and his latest venture, Srivalli, is simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. This film marks his debut as director in Sandalwood and Kollywood.

Srivalli is a sci-fi supernatural thriller and the film showcases the unlimited possibilities of the mind. "In my film, a professor puts a young girl through an experiment for which the girl must go underwater without clothes. In this condition she encounters her past life," Vijayendra Prasad told Deccan Chronicle.

Vijayendra Prasad says that nude scene is not a gimmick, but crucial part of the story. "It was imperative in my scheme of mind-exploration that the character be completely honest. You can achieve full honesty only when you are unclothed. That is the only time your body and mind are freed of artifice, So yes, nudity is not a gimmick but a necessity in my film," the director added.

The filmmaker says the credit for success or failure of Srivalli goes to him as it stars newcomers. "All the main characters are played by new faces. The minute I saw these actors I knew I wanted them in Srivalli. We will wait to release our film at the end of January 2017," he says, adding, "Srivalli is one-of-its-kind. Because it stars newcomers, all the credit or discredit for the film's failure or success would be mine alone."

Newbies Rajath and Neha Hinge are playing the lead roles in Srivalli, which is produced by Sunitha and Rajkumar Brindaavan, under the banner, Reshmas Arts. Sr Charan has composed music for the songs and background score. The makers released its first look teaser on the internet on December 24. The video has not only impressed the viewers, but also made them wait eagerly for its release.