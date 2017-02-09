Bajaj Auto brought back Pulsar NS200 on popular demand on February 6. The company had started tapering off the supply of Pulsar 200NS from mid-2015 to make way for new Pulsar models. Bajaj Auto has now confirmed that the new Pulsar NS200 is replacing Pulsar AS200 in the 2017 range.

2017 Bajaj Pulsar range includes Pulsar 135LS, Pulsar 150 DTSi, Pulsar 180 DTSi, Pulsar 220 DTSi, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200.

Launched in April 2015, the Pulsar AS200 is a premium commuter in the disguise of an adventure tourer. Though it captured the imagination of motorcycle enthusiasts, Pulsar AS200 wasn't doing well in terms of numbers for Bajaj Auto. Hence, the company has decided to pull the plug.

Priced at Rs 94,780, ex-showroom Delhi, Pulsar AS200 was powered by 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 23bhp of power at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The new Pulsar NS200 comes with more or less same underpinning of the Pulsar AS200. Priced at Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi) new Pulsar NS200 gets BS-IV compliant engine and a belly pan. New version is offered in three colour options – graphite black, mirage white and wild red. Sadly, the new Pulsar NS200 is not equipped with fuel injection or ABS, putting early rumours to bed.

Bajaj Auto also launched new Pulsar RS200 along with the new NS200. The updated Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh for the non-ABS version, while the ABS version costs Rs 1.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle gets BS-IV compliant engine and two colour options- racing blue and graphite black.