Popular two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto could be planning to bring the much-awaited Pulsar 160NS to India.

The latest indication of this is the Pulsar 160NS has hit Indian roads for testing and eagle-eyed biking enthusiasts have managed to capture it on camera.

Will it come to India? Previous reports said that the Pulsar 160NS was unlikely to make it to the Indian market as Bajaj already has the Pulsar 150 in its India portfolio. The 150 has been a consistent performer for the company.

However, the latest images tell a different story. The word on the web suggests that Bajaj may have plans to bring the 160NS to teh country in the coming months. There is, however, no reliable information available, yet.

Bajaj showcased the Pulsar 160NS in Turkey last year. Powering the motorcycle is a 160.3c single-cylinder engine that can churn out a maximum power output of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.5Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The new addition to the Pulsar NS range features a split LED tail lamp, part-analogue part-digital instrument console, halogen head lamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels.

It employs a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power is taken care of by a petal disc unit at the front and a drum at the rear, and the motorcycle rides on the 100/90/17 MRF Zapper. It has a single-channel ABS.

Expected to be priced at around Rs75,000, the new Pulsar 160NS will take on the likes of the Honda CB Hornet and the Suzuki Gixxer.

GaadiWaadi