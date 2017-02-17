Barely days after axing the Pulsar AS200 from its India line-up, Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj has earmarked the second model in the Adventure Sport series—the Pulsar AS 150 as well. Reportedly, the bike is set to retire from the Indian market.

The latest tidbit from BikeAdvice claims that the Pulsar AS 150 may have raced out of time but could still come back later in a refreshed avatar. Bajaj's Pulsar AS200 was recently replaced by the new Pulsar NS200. While the reason for removing the model from the Bajaj portfolio is not known yet, it does not come as surprise as Bajaj is known to do it from time to time. The Pulsar 'Adventure Sport' duo came to the market as 'affordable adventure bikes" but failed to live up to its Adventure tag.

The Pulsar AS 150 is powered by a 149.5cc engine air-cooled engine which develops 16.5bhp at 9,500rpm and 13Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. It comes with a price tag of Rs 81,230 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar AS 150 features quarter fairing and projector headlamp. Built around the perimeter frame, Pulsar AS 150 measures 2,070mm in length, 804mm in width, 1,205mm in height, and comes seated on a wheelbase of 1,363mm. Both the Pulsar AS 150 and AS 200 continue to be on Bajaj website.

Source: BikeAdvice