Bajaj Auto had launched its flagship and most powerful motorcycle, Dominar 400, for an introductory price of Rs 1.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, last month. During the launch, Bajaj Auto officials had confirmed that Dominar will be the company's premium brand. So far, the company has been tight-lipped about the Dominar 400 derivatives.

Also read: 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS to be priced at Rs 1.16 lakh?

Multiple reports suggest that the next model to wear the Dominar moniker will be a semi-faired sport tourer. Dominar has a wide handlebar and spacious seat, and the slightly rear set footpegs makes it an ideal touring machine and also a comfortable city bike. It perfectly matches the requirements of a tourer machine and hence it wouldn't be a herculean task for Bajaj Auto to extract a sport tourer iteration.

Bajaj Auto had showcased the Pulsar SS400 concept along with the Pulsar CS400 concept at Auto Expo 2014. While CS400 turned into Dominar 400 in the production guise, the fully-faired SS400 is expected to form the touring version of Dominar.

Dominar will be powered by the same 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The power figures will be tweaked on each variant. The USP's of Dominar 400 such as the LED headlamps, slipper clutch, fully-digital instrument cluster, meaty front forks and twin-channel ABS is expected to be a part of the sport tourer version as well.

The production version of the Dominar 400 sport tourer version will be slightly pricier than Dominar 400, if Bajaj Auto decides to go for it. The company has plans to take Dominar to international markets. The addition of a sport tourer version is expected to aid the company to create a new brand image worldwide and achieve its target to make Dominar a $1 billion global brand.