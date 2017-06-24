It looks like Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj has opted to add a new colour scheme to its power cruiser range in India. The Matte Black coloured Dominar 400 models have reportedly started arriving at the showrooms of the company, indicating that the fourth colour option could be available for buyers soon.

A set of images shared by India.com, probably the first pictures of the new Dominar 400 in the black shade, have been doing the rounds. Bajaj had launched Dominar 400 back in December 2016 with just three colours to choose from -- Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White. From the set of images, the black colour seems to be the only addition.

Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 1.36 lakh for the regular variant and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS variant. However, the company has already hiked the prices of the model twice in a span of two months. In April, Bajaj Auto had raised the price of the power cruiser by Rs 2,000 for both the variants, which was followed by a hike of Rs 1,000 in June.

Currently, Dominar 400 is offered with a price discount of Rs, 4,500 to pass on the benefits of GST (Goods and Service Tax) to customers.

Dominar 400, the most powerful cruiser of Bajaj, is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants.

Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.