The Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning the export of its flagship motorcycle the Dominar 400 to Australia soon. Reports suggest that Bajaj, one of the largest two-wheeler exporters in the country, is looking at adding Australia to its export market.

Bajaj is betting big on its powerful cruiser the Dominar 400. Pitted against Royal Enfield in the cruiser segment in India, Bajaj hopes to draw volumes with the Dominar 400 in the coming months. The motorcycle now clocks an average sale of around 1,500 units a month while the sales target for the Dominar 400 lies between 10,000 and 12,000 per month. It remains to be seen if the Dominar can really dominate the market as its rival does. To put in perspective, Royal Enfield holds over 80 percent of market shares in this segment with its average sales touching 50,000 units monthly.

Bajaj is already exporting the Dominar 400 to its existing markets like South East Asia and Latin America.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants.

Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

Launched in December 2016, Bajaj already hiked the price of the Dominar 400 thrice in a short span of time; the latest after the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST). In July, the prices of the Dominar 400 went up to Rs 1,41,054 for the non-ABS version and ABS variant of the model was priced at Rs 155,215 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: CarandBike