It is New Year and the auto makers in India are all geared up to kick-start the new innings. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj is set to launch the new 2018 models of its power cruiser the Dominar 400 and the web is abuzz with the images of the new model.

Earlier last week the images of the new Dominar 400 in new Racing Red colour had hit the web, now the latest images suggest that there are more colour on offer. A report of CarandBike reveals that the 2018 model of the Bajaj Dominar 400 will also get a new glossy blue colour.

The cruiser, which hopes to put up better sales in the registers in the New Year 2018, also seems to get new golden colour alloy. Images of the Dominar 400 matte black colour with golden alloy wheels are also doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that this new features could come as standard in new colours.

From the images that we have comes across so far, the new 2018 model of the Dominar 400 gets no other changes other than the additional colour to its palette. While Bajaj has not announced the launch of the new colours of the Dominar 400, rumours indicate that the dealers are accepting the bookings for the new models and could start deliveries soon.

Launched in December 2016, Dominar 400 is currently available in only four colours—matte black, moon white, twilight plum and midnight blue.

Dominar 400, the most powerful cruiser of Bajaj, is pitted against Royal Enfield. Having completed a year in the Indian market, the Dominar 400 could not leave a dent on the sales of Royal Enfield. In the New Year, with the new colours on offer, Bajaj remains hopeful of sales picking up.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants. Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

Image Source: Bikers Janata Party