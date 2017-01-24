Bajaj Auto has launched its flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400, on December 15, 2016. The automaker is now gearing up to re-launch new Pulsar 200NS. In the meantime, the company also updated its entire Pulsar model range to BS-IV engine. But, that's not even the half of it. The Pune based manufacturer reportedly has plans to add an elder sibling to the Avenger family.

Also read: 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS starts arriving at showrooms ahead of February launch

The Avenger range is one of the fast selling models of Bajaj Auto. The company plans to cash in on the craze among youth for higher capacity touring bikes. And the process is underway, according to MotorOctane. The report also says Avenger 400 will be launched in mid-2017. The motorcycle will be powered by a single-cylinder 375cc engine in keeping with Dominar 400 and KTM 390 Duke. The engine will be tuned to offer more torque for ideal cruising ability than power. The mill is expected to belt out 35-38bhp of power and a torque in the range of 32 to 34Nm.

The flagship cruiser model is expected to get a different body style over younger Avenger models. The possibility of Bajaj Auto rechristening the motorcycle cannot be written off as well. The Avenger-range bikes are known for their touring abilities, such as relaxed riding position, a wide handle and large foot pegs. This will be retained in the new touring motorcycle as well.

The Bajaj Avenger 400 is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 1.75 lakh ex-showroom. It will go up against Royal Enfield Thunderbird primarily. The Avenger 400 will spark off a new competition between the two companies in the midsize segment.

Source: MotorOctane