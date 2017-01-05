In yet another sign of a conflict of interest between trade unions and corporates, Vishwa Kalyan Kamagar Sanghatana (VKS) -- the trade union representing the workers of Bajaj Auto -- on Wednesday, January 4, threatened to go on a two-day strike at Akurdi plant in Pune starting January 7 to protest against, what the union said, "anti-worker activities" of the Bajaj Auto management.

The union said in a letter to Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj: "It will undertake a hunger strike at the Shahid Datta Padale statue, opposite Bajaj Auto gate, Akurdi, on 7-8 January against anti-workers and anti-union activities of the Bajaj management."

The union demanded that eight workers fired two years back apparently on the charges of serious misconduct be reinstated. Further, it also alleged that active members were deliberately transferred and were given false charge sheets and show-cause letters by the company management.

"The management is harassing our active members. They are issuing show-cause notices and even transferring workers. Besides, the issue of eight dismissed workers is yet to be settled," Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana president Dilip Pawar told PTI.

Additionally, Pawar said the workers are also dissatisfied because the wage-review process, which was due effective April 1, 2016, is yet to be finalised.

In response, Baja Auto Executive Director Pradeep Shrivastava refused to discuss and take back the issue of dismissed workers. He said: "Only wages can be discussed." In October 2016, the two-wheeler maker had offered workers a hike ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,500 to be paid over three years in three instalments. Shrivastava added that 100 per cent of the workers had accepted that offer.

Production at the plant will not be affected by this call for a hunger strike, he said.

At around 10:20 am on Thursday, January 5, Bajaj Auto stock was trading at Rs 2693 on the NSE. Most recently, the automaker launched the Pulsar 400, which is expected to rival Royal Enfield.

In 2016, the stock has given a return of 8.08 per cent. Almost 10 mutual fund houses have invested in the stock, according to brokerage IIFL.