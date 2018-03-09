Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, has withdrawn the non-ABS (anti-lock braking system) variant of its flagship model — the Dominar 400 — from the market. The decision to discontinue the model was taken in response to the poor demand for the variant.

The Dominar 400, a power cruiser from Bajaj, was launched in India in December 2016 with two variants — ABS and non-ABS. While the ABS variant has been in demand with over 80 percent of the sales coming from it, the non-ABS model of the Dominar 400 has appealed to merely 20 percent of the buyers.

Bajaj's Dominar 400 will now be available in a single variant with a price tag of 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of Dominar 400 is uniform across the country. However, the on-road price will vary as it depends on respective states' taxes and charges at dealerships.

The company has been updating its flagship model time and again to position it as a better challenger in the market.

The Dominar 400 comes powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine at the heart. It churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque, and can make the motorcycle cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

Bajaj Dominar 400 boasts full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp on (AHO), a split reverse-LCD display, twin-channel ABS and slipper clutch.

The model was recently updated in the country with new colors along with features like Gold Dust alloy wheels. The Dominar 400 comes in Rock Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue.

The Dominar 400 is pitted against Royal Enfield in India. Although the Bajaj cruiser generated curiosity amongst biking enthusiasts in the country, the model is yet to pose a serious challenge to Chennai-based niche bike-maker Royal Enfield.

The Dominar 400 sells around 15,00 units per month. To put things in perspective, the monthly sales of Royal Enfield stand at over 50,000 on an average.