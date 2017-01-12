Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Pongal release Bairavaa has got a grand opening. The Tamil movie, which was released on Thursday, January 12, is ready to break several records at the box office by doing an earth-shattering collection at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day.

The trade experts are predicting Bairavaa to set the box office on fire and expecting the movie to break several records. As per the predictions, the Vijay's film is likely to beat all his previous first-day records of Tamil Nadu to become his biggest opener of his career. His previous best was Rs 13.5 crore set by Theri, which had seen the light of the day in 425 screens.

Take a Look at the list of Vijay's Films released for Pongal | Celebration Begins for Vijay Fans | Latest Movie Pics of Bairavaa

Moreover, Bairavaa is expected to surpass the collection of Ajith's Vedalam, which had earned Rs 15.5 crore on the first day from above 520 screens in Tamil Nadu. If Vijay's film manages to beat this record, it will become the second biggest opener in the state after Rajinikanth's Kabali, which had minted Rs 21.5 crore from above 550 screens.

The advance booking of Bairavaa has met with stupendous response. Notably in Chennai, the tickets in multiplexes and single screens have sold like hotcakes. Bairavaa is expected to register an above 90 percent occupancy on the first day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Green Productions acquired the entire Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie for an undisclosed price and sold the distribution rights to multiple parties. Bairavaa should gross over Rs 60 crore to be declared a profitable venture for them in the state.

Bairavaa is getting a decent opening in Kerala and Karnataka. Among the overseas centres, the movie is releasing big in Malaysia. The film is seeing the light of the day in over 50 countries. The Tamil flick is likely to do well in the US and UK as well.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]