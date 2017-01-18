Vijay and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Bairavaa aka Bhairava has opened well at the overseas box office. The Tamil movie has made good collections at centres like Malaysia and the UAE.

As per trade reports, Bairavaa has collected over Rs 4.75 crore in Malaysia. Tamil movies in this part of the world have a huge market and Vijay too has a good fan following, which is reflected in the collections made by his latest film. But the film failed to beat the record of first weekend collection of Vijay's Theri, which had made Rs 5.15 crore.

The UAE has become the second biggest overseas centre for Bairavaa. The Vijay-starrer film earned Rs 4.67 crore at this centre. The Bharathan-directed film collected over Rs 2 crore in the US, and Rs 1.55 crore in the UK.

Bairavaa has made about Rs 3.5 crore in Singapore, about Rs 3 crore in Sri Lanka and over Rs 1 crore in Australia. Trade reports estimate that the movie minted over Rs 25 crore at the overseas box office in its first weekend.

The Vijay-starrer movie made a gross collection of over Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office in six days. The movie was released on January 12 on the occasion of the Pongal festival. The long festival weekend became a boon for Bairavaa in Tamil Nadu, since the theatres witnessed great footfall.

The absence of big movies in theatres this week (Suriya's Singam 3 aka C3 will be out on January 26) will be an advantage for Bairavaa in the coming days. The movie has to gross over Rs 110 crore to be considered a profitable venture for the distributors.

Bairavaa is an action movie, which is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions.