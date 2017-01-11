After the success of Theri, Vijay is back with his latest movie Bairavaa, which is also spelled as Bhairava. He has teamed up with Bharathan, with whom he had worked in Azhagiya Tamil Magan, which was not a big hit at the box office.

Khaidi No 150 Movie Review: Vijay has paired up with Keerthy Suresh, and Aparna Vinod and Papri Ghosh are the other two female leads in Bairavaa. Popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu is the villain in the Tamil movie, which has Sathish, Mime Gopi, Rajendran, Sreeman, Sharath Lohitashwa, Sija Rose, Sugunthan and others in the cast.

M Sukumar has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL has edited the flick. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music and Nillayo, Azhagiya Soodana Poovey and Varlaam Vaa songs have impressed the viewers.

Bairavaa Story:

Bairavaa deals with a topical issue and exposes the politics in medical seat allocations. The movie raises a few serious questions and attempts to portray the problems from the common man's perspective. Ilayathalapathy plays the role of an ordinary man, who stands up for a cause and clashes with powerful politician played by Jagapathi Babu.

The trailer and teaser have successfully generated positive vibes around the film. It has to be seen whether the Tamil film lives up to the hype. The world's first show of Bairavaa will be held in Singapore on Wednesday, January 11 and the film will hit screens in India a day later. Below, find the comments posted by the people, who watched the special show of Bairavaa:

