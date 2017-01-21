The business of Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's Bairavaa (Bhairava) was affected by the Jallikattu protests as theatres across Tamil Nadu remained closed from dawn to dusk on Friday, January 20. However, the evening shows were held in cinema halls as usual.

The Nadigar Sangam, directors' union and various other guilds from the film industry, extended their support to the protests, asking the Centre to lift the ban on Tamil Nadu's traditional sport, Jallikattu. Multiplexes and single screen theatres did not organise the morning and matinee shows on Friday. This took a toll on the collection of the movie. In the evening shows, Bairavaa had a decent occupancy rate at the prime centres.

Bairavaa is being played in over 500 screens in Tamil Nadu. The film, which was released last week, has retained almost all the screens as it has had no big competition.

The Vijay-starrer film opened to mixed reviews and earned Rs 12.45 crore on the first day. The collections dipped on the second day, but improved in the following days due to the long holiday weekend.

Bairavaa has earned over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, while the worldwide gross collection is over Rs 80 crore. The movie has done well in Kerala and some overseas centres, including Malaysia and the UK.

Bairavaa is expected to do well over the weekend. With the film becoming eligible for 30 percent tax exemption given by the state government, the distributors of Bairavaa are now expecting to reap decent profits.

It is an action movie, written and directed by Bharathan and bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie, which stars Jagapathi Babu in the villain's role.