Vijay's Bairavaa, which is also spelt as Bhairava, has completed its three-week run in theatres. Released on January 12, the Tamil movie has turned out to be a decent grosser at the worldwide box office.

Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli's surprise phone call to Vijay 61 director Atlee

As per the trade reports, Bairavaa has minted close to Rs 63 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Kerala has become the second biggest centre for the Vijay-starrer at the domestic box office as it earned close to Rs 9 crore.

Bairavaa has collected over Rs 5 crore in Karnataka and it has earned above Rs 1 crore from rest of India. The total domestic collection of the movie stands at Rs 79 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Malaysia, as always, has turned out to be a good centre for Bairavaa where it has minted Rs 7.25 crore. The movie has collected Rs 1.77 crore in the US, Rs 2.05 crore in the UK, Rs 4.70 crore in UAE, Rs 4 crore in Srilanka, Rs 4.5 crore in Singapore and over Rs 7.5 crore from Europe and other centres.

The overseas collection of the movie comes around Rs 33 crore.

However, the movie is unlikely to beat the record of Vijay's Theri, which grossed over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. Bairavaa may have got a virtually solo release during Pongal festival, but the business was affected due to Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu.

Bairavaa has approximately around Rs 8-10 crore due to Jallikattu protests, predict trade experts.

The movie has lost many screens to Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy's Bogan this week and the movie is likely to be replaced by Suriya's Singam 3, which will release big on 9 February, in the coming week.