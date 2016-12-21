Tamannaah Bhatia is turning a year older on Wednesday, December 21. The actress is celebrating her 27th birthday and her fans have made it a memorable day for her by creating a twitter trend with the hash tag - #hbdtamannaah.

The actress, who started her acting career in Hindi films, has established herself as one of the top actresses down South. Though of Sindhi descent, the actress has become a popular name among Tamil and Telugu movie audiences.

In her successful career, Tamannaah has worked with most of the big names of South India. She has shared screen space with Suriya, Vijay, Karthi, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Teja, Pawan Kalyan and Ajith.

Her popular hits include Happy Days, Ready, Ayan, Paiyaa, Ko, Badrinath and Thozha. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series remain a feather in her cap. She has also worked in Hindi and Kannada films.

The actress, who is getting ready for the release of Kaththi Sandai, is being wished on twitter by fans across the country. Many celebrities have joined them in wishing her a happy birthday. Below, we bring to you the comments posted by celebs:

Vrinda Prasad: Happiiee Birthday @tamannaahspeaks.. May the rest of the year be even more glorious & glamorous... Stay fierce and fashionable!❤️

Hansika: Happy birthday doll ❤️stay blessed @tamannaahspeaks

Seenu Ramasamy: Happy birthday to a star in this land @tamannaahspeaks

S Thangadurai: Happy birthday @tamannaahspeaks wishing you all the success

Prabhas: Wishing @tamannaahspeaks a very Happy Birthday from #Prabhas fans

#HBDTamannaah

Vamshi Paidipally: Many Happy Returns to The Gorgeous @tamannaahspeaks... Wish You All the Happiness, Success and Lots of Love... stay Blessed #HBDTamannaah

Adhik Ravichandran: Happy birthday to my best friend @tamannaahspeaks great person by heart,makes work very easy such a brilliant actor.