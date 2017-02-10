The team of Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant wrapped up their shoot by cutting a cake recently. The team got emotional as they shot the last episode, which will be aired on February 13.

Talking about the show's one-year of successful run, Riddhima Pandit, who plays the lead role of Rajni, told India Forums: "We have been getting a lot of love from everywhere as the show is going off-air and everyone is emotional about it and so are we. All of us have got so much from this show and especially me. All the love and popularity I have gained from this show has been huge. But, as I have said before, this show was something that was supposed to go on for something close to a year."

"And, I truly believe that it is good to have this factor, where shows like these end on a note where the audience is left wanting for more. So, you never know, we might just come back with something in the future," she added.

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who plays the role Maggie Kant, took to her Instagram page to share an emotional video of the entire team. Through the post, Vahbiz expressed her gratitude to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play the key role on the popular show.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant will end with a twist and leave the viewers wanting for more. The finale episode will see actor Iqbal Khan making a special appearance in the finale. He will be seen in a robotic avatar and will take Rajni to the robotic universe. The episode will also see a sequence wherein the robot would leave behind the remote by mistake and Shaan (Raqesh Bapat) will wonder if he can bring the robot back. The show will end leaving the viewers begging for more.

