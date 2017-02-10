The team of Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant wrapped up their shoot by cutting a cake recently. The team got emotional as they shot the last episode, which will be aired on February 13.
Talking about the show's one-year of successful run, Riddhima Pandit, who plays the lead role of Rajni, told India Forums: "We have been getting a lot of love from everywhere as the show is going off-air and everyone is emotional about it and so are we. All of us have got so much from this show and especially me. All the love and popularity I have gained from this show has been huge. But, as I have said before, this show was something that was supposed to go on for something close to a year."
"And, I truly believe that it is good to have this factor, where shows like these end on a note where the audience is left wanting for more. So, you never know, we might just come back with something in the future," she added.
Vahbiz Dorabjee, who plays the role Maggie Kant, took to her Instagram page to share an emotional video of the entire team. Through the post, Vahbiz expressed her gratitude to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play the key role on the popular show.
Meanwhile, there were reports that Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant will end with a twist and leave the viewers wanting for more. The finale episode will see actor Iqbal Khan making a special appearance in the finale. He will be seen in a robotic avatar and will take Rajni to the robotic universe. The episode will also see a sequence wherein the robot would leave behind the remote by mistake and Shaan (Raqesh Bapat) will wonder if he can bring the robot back. The show will end leaving the viewers begging for more.
Every ending is really Just a New Beginning..It's time to move on to the next chapter of our Lives..but.. "Bahu Humari Rajni_kant " is one of the most memorable and sweetest chapter of my Life.Im really grateful to @jaffaramir and @sonalijaffar for giving me the character "Maggie Kant".it was my 1st time at comedy and I got to learn a lot.Thank u for keeping faith in Me..You guys have been wonderful n encouraging producers.I also wanna Thank them for giving me such True friends on this show..One of the best teams iv worked with..U guys r extended family now and thank u for being my pillar of strength in my weakest moments..I will miss having lunch together with all of u squeezed in that small room. That proves the love we have for each other..I cherish every moment i have spent with all of u on set..its surreal how positive our team was.I also wanna Thank our directors for guiding us n our Dop's for making us look lovely on the show.Also our spot dada's and make up Dada's and hairdressers for all their good work.I Love You All.Thanx for giving me so many good memories..God Bless P.S-Thank u @mehulnisar for this touching video. A BIG THANK YOU TO OUR FANS FOR LOVING THE SHOW SO MUCH AND MAKING US A HIT SHOW.
