Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are set to re-create their romance on-screen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The latest update is that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a UA certificate to the movie, but under one condition.

The censor board has asked the makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania to get an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the matrimonial website, Shaadi.com. According to DNA, "the CBFC has asked producer Karan Johar to produce an NOC (no objection certificate) from the site in question. Only then would they be allowed to retain the name in the film."

A source cited the reason as saying: "A recent legal issue, concerning RunningShaadi.com saw the makers dropping the '.com' from their title and from every mention in the film. The Board can't allow a repeat of the same tamasha post-certification."

The report further suggests that from now onwards, CBFC will ask for NOC from films that take up the names of patented products. Even, in Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu's Running Shaadi, the '.com' was muted and blurred through the film.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to hit the screens this Holi on March 10. Varun and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the third time after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.