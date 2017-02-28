The poster of Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was released recently, created buzz in social media for a wrong reason -- it has striking similarities with the poster of Telugu movie Garam.

The poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been successful in impressing fans of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. But some of them are disappointed and quick to point out that it is a copy of the poster of the 2016 Telugu film starring Saikumar Pudipeddi's son Aadi and Adah Sharma.

While hundreds of film-goers have complained about the poster, the makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania have kept mum on the issue. Producer Babji Bagavatula, who co-produced Garam with Saikumar, has responded to the claims and said that he is flattered. He also defended the similarities saying that Indian cinema runs on borrowed ideas.

"The similarity is uncanny. But we believe the film industry is like one family. We don't mind it [resemblance]; their poster looks lovely. Karan (Johar, producer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania) is also a filmmaker like us. We don't want to jeopardise their film. We also copy stuff, because ours is an industry that runs on borrowed ideas," Babji Bagavatula told Mid-Day.

Actor-turned-producer Saikumar also considers it flattering. "Garam is a family drama that deals with a young mischievous boy. I don't think there is any similarity between the stories of the two films. But clearly, people making Badrinath Ki Dulhania liked our concept. We don't want to do anything about it. It's flattering that our idea went on to become the first look of a KJo film."