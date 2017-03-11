Karan Johar's production venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, opened to an overwhelming response and made terrific business at the domestic box office on its first day. The film has broken Kaabil's opening day record and has become the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, after Raees and Jolly LLB 2, so far.

Amid huge hype and promotions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania registered an average occupancy (40 percent) at over 3,000 screens across the domestic market on Friday, March 10. Although the occupancy was low in the morning shows, its business shot up towards the evening shows owing to the overwhelming word-of-mouth publicity from the audience, who were wowed by the story and the brilliant performance of Varun and Alia.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 12.25 crore at the domestic market on its opening day. "#BadrinathKiDulhania has an IMPRESSIVE Day 1... Biz likely to multiply over weekend... Strong word of mouth... Fri ₹ 12.25 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film has broken the record of Kaabil, which made Rs 10.43 crore in the domestic market on its first day. It has become the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, after Raees (Rs 20.42 crore) and Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 13.20 crore).

Since the film has received such a positive response from movie buffs, it is expected to collect a massive figure at the Indian box office over the first weekend. Also, the Holi festival falls on Monday, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to pull more viewers to the theatres.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is a light-hearted, romantic comedy drama set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.