RATING: 4

MOVIE: Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya)

CAST: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt among others

DIRECTOR: Shashank Khaitan

GENRE: Bollywood romantic comedy

After Humpty Sharma made the audience laugh and cry with his innocence, expectations from Badrinath Bansal was higher And there is no doubt that the latter has lived up to these expectations.

Top 5 reasons to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania

STORYLINE

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya), featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is a romantic comedy movie with a good dose of emotion. Badrinath (Varun Dhawan), a 10th pass bachelor, belongs to a not-so-educated but rich family in Jhansi. Vaidehi Trivedi (Alia Bhatt) is a well qualified ambitious girl, who stays in Kota with her middle-class family.

Badrinath comes across Vaidehi at a wedding and instantly falls in love with her. The self-proclaimed most eligible bachelor of Jhansi then starts trying to woo his dream girl, but despite repeated attempts to impress Vaidehi, she keeps rejecting his marriage proposal very sweetly. While Badrinath is not someone who would give up so easily, Vaidehi's father starts pressurizing her to marry Badrinath as that will ease the marriage process of her elder sister Kritika as well.

Though Vaidehi has different plans for her life, she wants her sister to get married. Meanwhile, Badrinath takes up the responsibility to find a decent guy for Kritika. After much hardship, he manages to dig out Mr. Perfect for Kritika, and even Vaidehi agrees to marry him. However, there comes a big twist and things take a nasty turn. Vaidehi ditches him to pursue her dream of standing on her own feet, following which Badri starts hating Vaidehi.

This acts as a big insult to the Bansal family, and thus, Badrinath's father, played by Rituraj Singh, orders him to teach Vaidehi a "lesson" by killing her in public. Badly hurt by Vaidehi's deception, Badri sets off to get Vaidehi, who is now in Mumbai. To find out if Badri really takes revenge for the humiliation he has faced, you will have to watch the movie.

PERFORMANCES

Varun was seen as an innocent, charming guy in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His character in Badrinath Ki Dulhania is even more innocent, but relatively a little raw. The actor portrays the role of a 10th pass chauvinistic guy with perfection. Although he plays the character of a typical chauvinistic lad, who believes money is all that a woman wants, his innocence will make you fall in love with him. Varun, with his funny expressions and dialogues, is the centre of attraction in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Also, he pulls off the emotional scenes with such precision that you might find yourself welling-up.

Alia is yet again brilliant in portraying the character of a highly ambitious girl, who wants to be the "son" of her parents. Any girl of the current generation, for whom career and respect are a priority, will definitely relate to her.

Sahil Vaid, who plays the role of Badrinath's friend, again does justice to his character, offering some funny moments and giving some major friendship goals. All other stars including Shweta Basu, who made a good comeback, Yash Sinha and Rituraj Singh among others did not have much screen time, but they contributed well to the script.

POSITIVES

For instance, in a scene, heart-broken Badrinath fights with a gang of goons to save Vaidehi, but ends up being molested by the gay gang. Eventually, the girl gives him her dupatta to cover his torn clothes. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is filled with such a well-balanced and nicely incorporated funny moments that go alongside the romance and emotion. Also, it has a strong message of women-empowerment that is valid in the current era.

NEGATIVES

There is hardly any drawback in the movie except for a few moments in the second part when the audience might be on the verge of losing interest. The emotional part of the film seems to be a tad long at certain points, but the director has managed to get it back on track just in time.

VERDICT

All in all, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a refreshing tale of two love-birds that will amuse you, make you LOL, make you teary-eyed, and also make you fall in love with the story. If you have loved Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, you will love Badrinath Ki Dulhania even more, and for all the right reasons.