Bollywood's one of the most favourite on-screen couples, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, are set to entertain with their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Set to be released on March 10, the movie's advance booking has begun across the country.

According to Book My Show, many theatres have opened pre-booking service in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Except Bangalore and Chennai, more than 10 theatres in other cities like National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad are providing advance booking services.

The tickets of the movie are expected to be sold out soon as Badrinath Ki Dulhani is what people need right now. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is full on Bollywood masala -- romance, melodrama, comedy and a bit of action.

The movie is the sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also featured Alia and Varun in the lead roles. Both of them are appearing in a movie for the third time together. Earlier, they had also featured in Student of the Year.

After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun will be next seen in Judwaa 2. He is working with his father David Dhawan for the first time in the remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. It has been reported that the Sultan actor will make a cameo in it. On the other hand, Alia will be seen next opposite Ranbir Kapoor in a superhero movie.