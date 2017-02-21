Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania and in this process, the diva has made several revelations. After announcing how she would like to be proposed to, Alia has now revealed how she wants to get married.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

"I have not decided yet, but I may prefer a shant shaadi (peaceful wedding). It could be a court marriage, followed by a reception," Alia told Deccan Chronicle. Earlier, the Udta Punjab actress had revealed that she is in love and would like to be proposed to on a film set.

"On a film set! Because if the person knows me well enough, will know that's my first love, so my second love should propose to me on a film set which is my first love!" she had told DNA. Now, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress has plans for her wedding.

However, she is still concentrating on her career and is not in a hurry to tie the knot. "When I shall tie the knot is still unknown! It is indeed far way. In the meantime, I am keen on doing films with different concepts," Deccan Chronicle quoted Alia as saying.

The actress will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. It will be the pair's third film together. They have shared screen space in their debut movie, Student of the Year, and in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Alia and Varun were recently spotted at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday bash with their respective rumoured partners. While Alia arrived with Sidharth Malhotra, Varun's company was Natasha Dalal.