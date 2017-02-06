Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have won hearts with the trailer of their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Now, the makers have released the title song, which is a perfect Holi number to add to your playlist.

The song, Badri Ki Dulhania, is a peppy number which will remind of you of 90's song – Pinjre Wali Muniya and it looks colourful. Varun and Alia have earlier performed the title track to promote the movie and the duo danced to the song at the trailer launch as well.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already impressed viewers. The comic timing and witty one-liners Badri aka Badrinath Bansal (played by Varun) cracks to win over Vaidehi (played by Alia) will leave you in splits.

Watch the song here:

Slated to be released on March 10, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the sequel to Varun-Alia's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Though the first instalment was not a blockbuster, fans loved the pair's chemistry.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Dharma Productions movie's title song is sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka.