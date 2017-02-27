Badminton player Jwala Gutta has refuted rumours that she would join power star Pawan Kalyan's political outfit Jana Sena Party. She said she has no plan of taking a plunge into politics.

The question became relevant after Jwala lauded the speech and social work of Pawan Kalyan when she was quizzed about the actor-turned-politician in a recent interview. Talking about the actor, the Badminton player said: "I'm pleased with Pawan Kalyan's speeches as he vocals out on social causes, development and he is trying to reach at grassroot levels."

When quizzed whether she would be star campaigner for his party in 2019 polls, Jwala evinced her interest to join politics, rather than just be a star campaigner. "I won't be a star campaigner and I will join a party which keeps me the way I'm now," the badminton player said in the interview.

Her statement fuelled speculations that she would join the Jana Sena Party. But Jwala was shocked to read the reports about her plunging into politics and took to her Twitter handle to clear the air on Monday (February 27) afternoon. She tweeted: "All the questions pertaining to my so political entry is false..I just said politics does interest me.that's all..I'm not joining any party!"