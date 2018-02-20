Reversing a car out of a tight parking spot without a scratch is quite a difficult task. However, it seemed to be a piece of cake for a driver who almost made half of her car rise in the air while trying to get it out of a parking space.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident was filmed by Solange Nardis de Oliveira. She said: "I recorded this video because I thought the car performed a sweet trick!"

The video was taken in Bombinhas, Santa Catarina, Brazil, where the driver is seen slowly spinning the car on the spot, helping the rear end of the car to slide out of the parking space.

The video shows that the driver of the Ford slides the car out of the parallel parking space in a way that it appears that the back half of the car is in the air. Once the back half of the car slides out of the space, she lowers the car, before reversing into the street.

The most plausible explanation of the 'trick' is that the car could be utilizing a hidden fifth wheel. These extra wheels are hidden in the car boot and are used when the car gets stuck in tough spots. The wheel which is fitted at a perpendicular angle to the rest of the tires is powered by an electronic motor.