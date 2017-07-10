The Bachelorette Season 13 will come to an end with just a few more episodes, but thanks to blogger Reality Steve we now have an idea who Rachel Lindsay's final four will be, and even the person who goes on to win Season 13.

Reality Steve, who has a pretty good track record of predicting the winner of each season, believes that Bryan Abasolo will be the one to win Lindsay's heart. Rachel and the 37-year-old chiropractor from Miami, FL, will even get engaged in the season finale, said Reality Steve in his blog.

Abasolo was pitted against Peter Kraus, a 31-year-old business owner from Madison, WI.

"I'm sure all the Rachel/Peter fans are about to go into cardiac arrest, but I'm here to tell you -- the spoiler I posted on May 17th was wrong. Rachel is engaged to Bryan Abasolo," Steve wrote in a blog post.

"And there's no point to tell you I'm 100% solid, 1000% solid, or a million % solid on this, because I basically said that about Peter. That was wrong... The bottom line is my source was initially wrong when they told me it was Peter, they corrected themselves, and are sure she's with Bryan now. And so am I. If they're wrong, I'm wrong."

The other two who makes it to the final few episodes are Eric Bigger, a 29-year-old personal trainer from Los Angeles, CA, came in third and Dean Unglert, a 26-year-old startup recruiter from Venice, CA.

The synopses for the next two episode reads:

Season 13 episode 7: Rachel and the six remaining bachelors visit Geneva, Switzerland, where roses are handed out on three individual dates and one group date. Rachel takes Bryan shopping and Peter on a helicopter flight over the Swiss Alps. Adam, Eric and Matt go on a boat ride to a stunning castle where they try to win Rachel's favor. Season 13 Episode 8: Rachel returns to the U.S. and goes on four hometown dates where she meets the parents of the final four bachelors. After the revealing visits, Rachel realizes she is falling in love with all four men and must make an impossible decision to send home someone she can't imagine living without.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.