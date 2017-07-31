This Monday's episode of The Bachelorette is the Men Tell All special, which will see several key contestants from Rachel Lindsay's season returning to share their experience on the show. The episode will also see Lindsay talking about her journey so far.

Season 13 episode 10 will be aired at 8 pm ET on ABC. The Men Tell All special will be hosted by Chris Harrison, and viewers will see Lee and Kenny talking about their volatile relationship and Adam opening up about being sent home just before the hometown dates.

In other The Bachelorette news, it was recently revealed that Lindsay's friends recently threw her an engagement party, but the attorney had to miss the event.

Lindsay was supposed to join Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode, Danielle Lombard, Astrid Loch, and Sarah Vendal at Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. But she seemed to have missed her flight.

"All of the girls went this weekend because Rachel's obviously engaged and this was going to be her fun getaway weekend to celebrate," a source revealed to E! News. "She somehow didn't make it on her flight yesterday. No one has any idea what's going on. She was supposed to be there. It's her trip. But at the last minute, she didn't show up."

However, this did not prevent the ladies from enjoying their vacation. "Celebrating [Rachel's] engagement without [Rachel]," Alexis captioned a photo of them in their bikinis.