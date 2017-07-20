Next week's episode of The Bachelorette will feature the Fantasy Suite dates, which is one of the highly-anticipated and controversial segments of the ABC dating reality show.

Rachel Lindsay and her three men --Eric Bigger, Peter Kraus, and Bryan Abasolo-- will be given an opportunity to spend time away from the constant glare of the cameras, and they'll even get to spend the night together.

But will she take the next step with all the three contestants?

"She only had a few more days to figure out who to accept a proposal from," a source told Life & Style. "And her heart was divided in so many different places. Rachel said, 'I need to get down to the serious stuff in the fantasy suites,' And that's exactly what she did. She spent the night with all three of them," the source added.

She also used the night to talk to them about their future plans.

"She also asked them, 'How much do you make?' She asked about religion, whether they'd move to L.A., where she wants to live. She asked whether they wanted kids and how many, and if they wanted to send them to public or private schools."

However, only two will proceed to the next round.

"It was an agonizing decision. In the end, it was one of the toughest decisions a Bachelorette has ever had to make," the source continued.

So who goes home after the Fantasy Suite dates?

According to blogger Reality Steve, Eric will be sent home, and the finalists are Peter and Bryan. If Steve's intel is correct, then Bryan will be the last man standing when the dating show comes to an end.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.