Monday's episode of The Bachelor, ABC's popular dating reality show, ended on a cliffhanger with Taylor refusing to get eliminated after her disastrous date with Nick Viall.

Season 21 episode 5 saw Viall going on a two-on-one date with Corinne and Taylor, and the girls kept picking on each other. While Corinne accused Taylor of being a bully, the latter complained that Corinne was an unsuitable suitor for Viall as she was emotionally unintelligent.

Blogging about the extremely awkward two-on-one date, show host Chris Harrison said that the next episode is going to be even more dramatic than episode 5. "Nick had to follow his heart and give a rose to someone, and he gave it to Corinne. Taylor did not take it well. Next week, we'll see exactly what she has to say to Nick," he wrote, according to Yahoo! TV. "Get ready for a mind-blowing conclusion to this story and even more surprises next week on The Bachelor," the show host concluded.

Season 21 episode 6 will see Viall and the remaining suitors heading to Virgin Islands, and according to The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve, Jasmine will be eliminated in this episode. But before she leaves, Jasmine reveals that she'd hooked up with one of Viall's friends in the past.

The upcoming episode will also see Viall hitting a low point and doubting if his fourth time on the show will be lucky indeed.

The synopsis for The Bachelor Season 21 episode 6 reads: "The nine remaining bachelorettes visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Nick learns the details of a dark-haired beauty's heartbreaking life. Later, a group date with six ladies goes terribly wrong; and a two-on-one outing sends Nick's journey into a tailspin."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.