Warner Bros has decided to resume production on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise now that it has closed investigation on the sexual assault allegations raised by contestant Corinne Olympios.

The scandal erupted after a producer on the show complained about Olympios and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson engaging in sexual activity when she was too drunk to give consent. Following this, production was suspended and the contestants were sent home.

According to reports, most of the contestants are set to return to Mexico to film Season 4, but Olympios is expected to stay away. HollywoodLife claims that Olympios is unhappy that the show has decided to move on from her sexual assault scandal.

"Corinne was absolutely shocked by the news that the studio has determined she was not sexually assaulted in Mexico," a source told the website. "She feels she is absolutely the victim in the situation and she can not believe how anyone could judge it any other way. She is shocked, saddened and disappointed. Corinne is determined to seek justice over the incident in Mexico and feels insulted by the conclusion by the studio."

Olympios is said to be still recovering from what happened to her in Mexico. "If the producers invite her back, Corinne feels like her heart simply is not in it anymore and she does not feel comfortable enough to even consider a return to the show," the insider added.

Warner Bros. released a statement on June 20 saying the misconduct allegations were baseless.

"Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."