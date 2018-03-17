A tourist was left red-faced and laughing hysterically after she fell victim to literal monkey business. A baby monkey in Chiang Mai city, Thailand, after climbing on a visitor, pulled her top down, almost exposing her breasts.

The woman, Brittany Bowman, who was visiting the place with her friends, was quick to react and held her top to keep it in place. The monkey's owner also pulled back the primate before anything more embarrassing could have happened.

Brittany, who is from Los Angeles, already looked nervous when the monkey jumped on to her legs and hanged on her while holding on to her shorts. To climb further, the animal grabbed her off-shoulder top, which had an elastic neckline, and pulled it down.

Brittany and her friends were seen laughing their hearts out after the funny incident.

"It left all of us laughing hysterically, almost to the point of tears...I was just so scared that the monkey was jumping on me that I didn't even consider it would pull down my top," said Brittany, according to The Sun.

Brittany also said that the owner told them probably the baby monkey was looking for breast milk. "It was all just so random, I'm just glad we caught it on camera," she added.

Chiang Mai, which is the largest city in northern Thailand, is surrounded by lush green mountains. This place, which was also the capital of the ancient Lan Na kingdom, is famous for its monkeys.

Check out the NSFW video here: