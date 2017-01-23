At the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province of China, these cute pandas turned out to be more interested in the camera than anyone had imagined.
A baby giant panda is interested in a camera set up on a tree at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, ChinaReuters
Baby giant pandas are at their cutest when they play with each other, as seen here.
Baby giant pandas play on a tree at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, ChinaReuters
A baby giant panda wonders whether it should nibble the leaves or the flower at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, ChinaReuters
Is the flower a snack? Or the leaves?
The large eyes of baby giant pandas and their inherent shyness make them a delight to watch - for adults and children alike.
A baby giant panda peeps out from behind a tree at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, ChinaReuters