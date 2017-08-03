Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is going digital big time. After the huge success of his FMCG products, the yoga-guru-turned-tycoon is now set to launch a clothing line for men, women and children.

The herbal products manufacturer has collaborated with Google and Facebook investing in online advertisements tailored for digital consumers.

Patanjali is preparing to launch its 'swadeshi' line of branded clothes, including jeans, by April and has set a sales target of Rs5,000 for the first year.

