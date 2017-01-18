Yes, you read it right! Baba Ramdev is taking to the mat for a one-off amateur wrestling match on Wednesday against a foreign wrestler. Official bout or not, this should be one encounter to watch!

If Ramdev is a yoga guru, brace yourself, his opponent is an Olympic medallist. Ramdev, whose reported age is 51, weighs around 66 kgs. His opponent, Andriy Stadnik, from Ukraine, fights in the 6kg weight division. The 34-year-old is a silver medallist in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

This fight is an exhibition bout ahead of the Pro Wrestling League 2017 match on Wednesday between Punjab Royals and Mumbai Maharathi. Pro Wrestling League season 2 semi final schedule.

"I have fought bouts with national-level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting," Baba Ramdev has been quoted as saying.

"You will witness the real power of yoga in this match."

Stadnik is the same wrestler who defeated India's Sushil Kumar at the quadrennial games in 2008. Sushil went on to clinch the bronze medal only via repechage.

Baba Ramdev vs Andriy Stadnik: Schedule

Date: January 18

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch live

India : TV - Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD, Sony Max.

Live streaming - Sony Liv.

Live updates - Twitter.