With Baahubali franchise, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati's popularity has reached great heights. Thanks to his stardom, the actor's next, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, has witnessed advance bookings in record numbers.

Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu is bankrolling his son's movie for the first time apparently to profit from his new-found popularity. He shelled a hefty amount on the movie's production and publicity. The makers also adopted some unique strategies to promote the film.

Also, two other big ticket movies -- LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka -- are released along with Nene Raju Nene Mantri on August 11.

The movie is set to release in 325 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 70 screens in Karnataka, 25 screens in Chennai, 15 screens in Mumbai and 129 screens in the US. According to reports, the film will release in 564 screens across the globe.

Many theatres have already begun the advance booking for Nene Raju Nene Mantri and received a superb response. Most screens for the first day are house-full and the remaining are filling fast in Hyderabad. It's the same in other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too.

A decent number of bookings are being witnessed in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities too.

The Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal starrer has also registered a fantastic advance booking for the premiere shows in North America to be screened on Thursday night. Going by the response, the movie might become the third highest grossing film of Rana's career.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political thriller with a good dose of romance and action. Teja has written the script and directed the movie.

Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa are playing the lead roles, while Navdeep, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Josh Ravi, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Posani and Satya Prakash appear in the supporting cast.