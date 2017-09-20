Director SS Rajamouli, who is enjoying a long break post-Baahubali 2 release, has reportedly met Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take a look at the designs of Amaravati.

Amaravati is the de facto capital city of Andhra Pradesh and renowned British architect Norman Foster has submitted the final designs of major government buildings in the city.

But Naidu was apparently not happy with them and decided to take inputs from SS Rajamouli, whose imaginary Maheshmathi kingdom in Baahubali films has been lauded by everyone.

Naidu had reportedly sent out an invitation to Rajamouli for the same. The director, who is yet to announce his next project, visited Prabhutva Bhavana in Amaravati on Wednesday morning.

After reviewing the designs, the Baahubali creator will give his suggestions and ideas on building this new capital city. If needed, the government may even send SS Rajamouli to London to share his views with Norman Foster

Naidu had reviewed the designs of Foster with Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Narayana and Ganta Srinivasa Rao and approved them on July 12. However, he wanted some changes in the structure of the high court, the legislature complex and other important buildings.

The chief minister reportedly directed the officials to seek the help of Rajamouli, Gauthamiputra Sathakarni creator Krish, art director Anand Sai in finalising the designs.