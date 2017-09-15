The new set of designs submitted by renowned Norman Foster & Partners for Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati have apparently not impressed Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He has asked the British architect to take inputs from Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli, whose creative work in the two-part film has come in for global appreciation.

The Andhra Pradesh government had assigned Norman Foster & Partners to design the Government City in Amaravati. The chief minister had approved the designs presented by the British architecture firm on July 12, but wanted changes in the structure of the high court, the legislature complex and other important buildings.

The altered designs were presented before Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. After reviewing the designs with Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Narayana and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the chief minister reportedly directed the officials to seek SS Rajamouli's help in finalising the designs for the government offices as they were not happy with some parts of the submitted designs.

Naidu has also asked the authorities to consult the likes of director Krish — the creator of Gauthamiputra Sathakarni — art director Anand Sai and other youngsters to get fresh ideas.

A press release from Chief Minister's Office states that SS Rajamouli could be sent to London to give his suggestions on the designs.

Naidu has told the British architects that their designs have been met with mixed response. As a result, he asked them to take some more time on the final designs as the buildings should reflect world-class architecture. He reportedly said the facade can look much better and asked them to come up with impressive designs for it.

The chief minister, however, was impressed with the waterfront and the layout along with the interior designing of the Legislative Assembly.

Norman Foster & Partners has designed many high-profile structures across the world, including 50 UN Plaza, the Singapore Supreme Court, the Index (UAE), Kuwait International Airport and the Imperial War Museum in the UK.