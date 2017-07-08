SS Rajamouli has finally spoken about the controversy pertaining to Sridevi. In fact, the ace filmmaker has admitted his mistake and regrets divulging confidential information about her demands to play a role in the Baahubali series.

"As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it," DNA quoted the director as saying.

The director added that he has huge respect for Sridevi and wished her all the success for her latest film Mom, which hit the screens on Friday, July 7.

Sridevi was the first choice to play the character of Rajamata Sivagami in the Baahubali series, but she could not take up the offer for some reasons. Later, the role went to Ramya Krishnan and rest is history.

SS Rajamouli had opened up about the episode during the promotions of Baahubali 2. He had also created a controversy by claiming that her demands forced them to look for an alternative choice.

"Sridevi asked for Rs 8 crore. Apart from that, she wanted five business class tickets whenever she had to fly to Hyderabad and back. And five business suites were also asked at the biggest hotel in Hyderabad for her entourage during their stay. She even wanted a share in the Hindi version of the film," Indiatimes quoted the director as saying.

Hurt by SS Rajamouli's statement, Sridevi reacted, "I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad."