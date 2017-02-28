The makers of Baahubali have launched a graphic novel titled Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold –on Tuesday (February 28). The fans can download the graphic novel from Google Play Store and experience the new world of Bahubali.

Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold is the prequel to the story of Baahubali: The beginning and it has been created by Graphic India. It was released on Graphic POP Asia on February 23. The fans can download the Graphic pop app on android Play Store. After installing it, you can open the app and download the Baahubali graphic novel.

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to inform his followers about the launch of Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold. The director shared link to Graphic pop app on playstore and wrote: "Check out Baahubali: Battle of the Bold - #1."

Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold is available for free on Google Play. The graphic novel will give people fresh insights into the characters and take them into a world of new adventures with Prince Baahubali. It features, besides the most loved character Baahubali, other pivotal characters Sivakami, Katappa and Bhalla Deva amongst others, say the makers of this novel.

"The quality of high visual art and storytelling will strike a chord with fans of the film as well as with those who enjoy reading comic books. To be able to unravel the world of Baahubali at your fingertips is indeed going to be a fascinating experience," they add.

Baahubali: The Beginning is a historical drama, which became a blockbuster success at the box office. The movie was loved for its stunning visual effects and the daredevil stunts performed by Prabhas and other lead actors. The film unit has recently wrapped up the shooting of Baahubali – The Conclusion, the second instalment of the franchise, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 28.