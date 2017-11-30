Rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty, who is basking in the success of Baahubali 2, would play the female lead in upcoming Tamil movie Viswasam. But the rumours seems to be unfounded.

A source close to the Viswasam unit has told Behindwoods that only Ajith is on board as of now. "There is no truth in the rumour. None of the cast of the film has been decided except Ajith as yet. Any official word on the cast will be made post mid-December only," the source is quoted as saying by the website.

However, some unconfirmed reports state that the offer has been placed before Anushka Shetty and she has not given her consent yet for Viswasam. Earlier, there were also rumours that Keerthy Suresh was offered the role.

Anushka Shetty and Ajith paired up in the films like Billa and Yennai Arindhaal. The actress is currently busy with Bhaagamathie.

The upcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration of Ajith with Siruthai Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The interesting part of the story is that the names of all the four films start with the letter V.

On the other hand, Sathyajyothi Films is teaming up with Ajith for the second time in a row after Vivegam.

Ajith will be playing the role of a cop. The movie will hit the screens next Diwali.