Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in Karan Johar' upcoming Bollywood movie titled Welcome to New York.

Touted as India's first 3D comedy film, Welcome to New York, is written and directed by Chakri Toleti and produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films. The movie will feature an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Ritesh Deshmukh and Boman Irani.

The producers adopted a unique promotional strategy to announce Welcome to New York. Karan Johar leaked a video chat among the cast of the film. The video ended with the poster of the movie and Rana Daggubati can be seen on this poster with other lead actors.

If we are to go by the reports, Welcome to New York revolves around the story of two Indian youths, who are in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on an adventure that changes their lives forever. It is not clear what role Rana Daggubati will play in it.

Having made his acting debut with Leader in 2010, Rana Daggubati forayed into Bollywood with his film titled Dum Maaro Dum. Later, he also acted in Hindi films like Department, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Baby and The Ghazi Attack. Recently he has signed another Bollywood project Haathi Mere Saathi.

Currently, Rana Daggubati is busy filming for Tamil movies Madai Thiranthu and Enai Noki Paayum Thota. After wrapping them up, the Baahubali actor is expected to take up the shooting of Haathi Mere Saathi. He is likely to join the team of Welcome to New York for its filming after that.