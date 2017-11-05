Baahubali actor Prabhas is gearing up to start the next schedule of his upcoming movie Saaho in Abu Dhabi and the makers have taken several precautionary measures to avoid the leak of its content.

Saaho is the much-awaited magnum opus trilingual movie and the team has recently wrapped up its first schedule in Hyderabad. The film unit is now ready to begin the next schedule of the film and will visit international shores for it. They will shoot high octane action sequences in and around Abu Dhabi.

Since the first schedule of Saaho was held in a Hyderabad studio, the makers did not have to do much to guard its content. However, they seem to be worried about the next schedule in Abu Dhabi and are said to have taken measures to stop its content being leaked.

Sources close to the film said, "Since it is the first outdoor schedule for the film, Saaho makers are being cautious and taking preventive measure against leaks and will beef up the security on sets."

Saaho is Prabhas' much-awaited next after the record-shattering Baahubali franchise. His pairing up with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has built further anticipation for the fans of the duo. By being in the center of all this attention, the makers of the film have taken extensive measures to protect the look.

Sources from the sets reveal, "Diktat has been issued against the use of cell phones on sets. We have not yet received specifications of the locations of our Abu Dhabi schedule. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no content from the sets is leaked and have kept the shoot locations a secret. There will also be multiple vanity vans to protect the look of Prabhas."

The makers of Saaho have kept Prabhas' look in the film under strict wraps. Saaho which is touted as an ultra-modern flick will star Prabhas in an action-packed avatar, while Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing his love interest. The film will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh in a pivotal role.

Sahoo is directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.